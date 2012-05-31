Dems hope newcomer can win back chamber

ALBANY -- Nassau County Democrats have nominated a little-known candidate to run against State Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) this fall, raising questions about whether Democrats can win back the chamber.

Martins, a freshman, was expected to face a strong challenge. Rather than tap a known opponent, Democrats backed Daniel C. Ross, an automobile sales manager whose only other run for office was for the Manhasset-Lakeville Water and Fire District.

"I think we have a shot" with Ross, said Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. "I don't know if it's a good one or not. I haven't polled it yet, but we're going to do our best."

Ross didn't return calls.

The state Senate is the only arm of state government the GOP controls, despite Democrats' 2-1 advantage in voter enrollment statewide. After ruling the Senate for decades, Republicans lost control to the Democrats in 2008, but regained it in 2010. Martins' 451-vote victory over then-Sen. Craig Johnson -- which endured a lengthy recount and a high-court challenge -- gave the GOP a 32-30 advantage in the chamber. One Democrat has since resigned and that seat is vacant.

Martins said the lack of a "name" challenger is "testament to the work we've done in a bipartisan fashion with the governor," referring to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat. Martins listed spending cuts, balanced budgets and partial elimination of the MTA payroll tax as "issues that transcend partisan politics."

Politicians on both sides of the aisle note that Martins is a one-term incumbent who squeaked out a victory in a Democratic district, and that he's running in a presidential-election year -- all signs that should favor a Democrat in New York.

But some Republicans said the Democrats' choice shows that Martins is well-positioned.

"The fact that not a single credible Democrat will step forward to run for this seat is a credit to Senator Martins, who has worked his tail off and is going to be re-elected," said Scott Reif, spokesman for the Senate Republicans.

Republicans note that Democrats approached at least a half dozen candidates about challenging Martins -- though Democrats countered that's normal for many legislative races.

"I think someone like Dan Ross, who is a lifelong resident of the county, who knows what it's like to get a business off the ground, is exactly the right kind of profile," said Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), chairman of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee.

Ross graduated from Manhasset High School and Hofstra University.