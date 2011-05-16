Details of LI Bus privatization sought

About a dozen transit, labor and community advocates gathered outside of the Nassau County Legislature's chambers Monday to demand that County Executive Edward Mangano make public the details on the privatization of Long Island Bus.

The group argued that the decision will have a profound impact on riders, employees and taxpayers. It criticized Mangano for refusing to name members of an independent committee he formed to recommend a vendor, or to release proposals submitted by the three bidders vying to run LI Bus and Able-Ride, the county paratransit system.

"You have this committee operating in secrecy," said Ryan Lynch, senior planner for the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, a transit advocacy group.

The county denied a request made under the Freedom of Information Law, and a subsequent appeal, for copies of the three proposals, Lynch said.

In a statement released Monday, Mangano said he would not allow the committee to be "influenced" by those who are advocating for the bus system to remain under the control of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which has run it for nearly four decades.

"To ensure full transparency and comply with county policy, committee member's names and copies of the bids will be made public once the committee has rendered its decision," the statement said.

Mangano's office also has declined to provide details to Newsday, arguing that the bidders could use the information as leverage in the negotiations.

Newsday reported last month that one of the companies bidding to take over the bus system is represented by a consulting firm headed by former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and Robert McBride, a Republican fundraiser with ties to Mangano. Mangano spokesman Brian Nevin has said the county executive is not personally involved in bid selection.

After the committee recommends a vendor, the company would have to be approved by the legislature and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, which must sign off on contracts of more than $50,000.

The protesters, who oppose privatization, called for public hearings.

Charlene Obernauer, executive director of Long Island Jobs with Justice, said in a statement that her group's research "has shown that none of the private companies that Nassau County is considering will be able to adequately serve the needs of the riders or the community as a whole."

The MTA said last year it no longer would subsidize the system for Nassau. Mangano said a private operator will run the system more efficiently.