Developer ordered to make repairs, repay condo owners

A Williston Park condominium developer from Glen Cove was arrested Tuesday on Long Island and taken to a Manhattan court to answer contempt charges, state officials said.

Richard Mohring, 58, developer of Cambridge Park Condominium on Willis Avenue in Williston Park, failed to fully abide by court orders that a hazardous condition at the condominium site be corrected and that restitution be made to condominium owners, for a total of $215,000, the state attorney general's office said.

Mohring was released by a State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan after a hearing, officials said, pending his fulfillment of several conditions that included a payment schedule.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office began an investigation in 2011 of complaints concerning the condominium, said Tuesday in a news release, "By their willful inaction and indifference, Richard and Deborah Mohring put the residents of the Cambridge Park Condominium in danger. . . . What's more, they failed to pay the money they owe in open defiance of repeated court orders."

When the arrest warrant was issued for Mohring, a warrant also was issued for his wife, Deborah Mohring, 59, who also is a principal in their development company, R & D Willis Ave. LLC. But she was not initially located and taken into custody by Nassau deputy sheriffs, officials said, and that warrant will not be enforced if Tuesday's conditions are met.

The Mohrings are required to finance work to repair a retaining wall and pay restitution to some of the owners of the 37-unit condominium complex, who took up residence in their units, some of which lacked certificates of occupancy at that time, officials said.

The Mohrings are required to make a $50,000 payment by March 15, $50,000 by April 1, $50,000 by May 1, and $20,000 by June 1, the attorney general's office said. A payment of $45,000 was made in January.

Their attorney, Eugene Russo of Hicksville, could not be reached for comment.

Their next court hearing was scheduled for March 18.