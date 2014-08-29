DOT: Woodbury Road lane closures expected

The unofficial end of summer also marks the beginning of a month of lane closures on Woodbury Road for a bridge maintenance project at the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Oyster Bay Town.

The project begins on Tuesday and will cause the closure of a single lane on Woodbury Road eastbound and/or westbound between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, the state Department of Transportation said. The closures will take place for three to four weeks, weather permitting.

There will be no travel lanes affected on the Seaford-Oyster Bay, though there will be shoulder closings, the DOT said.

The Woodbury Road bridge over the Seaford-Oyster Bay is one of 13 steel bridges being restored as part of a $4.6-million project to "assure the longevity of aging bridges," the DOT said. For more information, drivers should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.