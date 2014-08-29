Long IslandNassau

DOT: Woodbury Road lane closures expected

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

The unofficial end of summer also marks the beginning of a month of lane closures on Woodbury Road for a bridge maintenance project at the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Oyster Bay Town.

The project begins on Tuesday and will cause the closure of a single lane on Woodbury Road eastbound and/or westbound between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, the state Department of Transportation said. The closures will take place for three to four weeks, weather permitting.

There will be no travel lanes affected on the Seaford-Oyster Bay, though there will be shoulder closings, the DOT said.

The Woodbury Road bridge over the Seaford-Oyster Bay is one of 13 steel bridges being restored as part of a $4.6-million project to "assure the longevity of aging bridges," the DOT said. For more information, drivers should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?