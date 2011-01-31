Dozens displaced after Valley Stream fire

Six people, including two firefighters, have been injured and 40 residents have been displaced by a pre-dawn apartment fire in Valley Stream Monday, Nassau County police said.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, but police said all six people had been transported to local hospitals.

The fire in the building at 315 North Central Ave., near the intersection with Hendrickson Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 4:46 a.m., police said. Fire officials could not immediately say how many volunteers -- or, what departments -- responded to the call, but said the scene was still active at 6:30 a.m.

Police said the Red Cross also is on scene.