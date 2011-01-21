Driver charged in pedestrian fatal

A pedestrian crossing a Freeport road Friday morning was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Lynbrook woman who police said was driving while intoxicated. He was then struck a second time by a taxi, Nassau police said.

Around 12:18 a.m., the 63-year-old victim was crossing South Ocean Avenue at Merrick Road when a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by Jean Frusci struck him, police said. The victim was then struck by a second car, a Crown Victoria taxi owned by Taxi America, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Frusci, 43, of Manor Road, was found to have 19 white pills, believed to be Xanax, police said. She did not complete a sobriety test and a blood test was performed, police said.

The taxi driver was not charged.

At her arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, Frusci pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and refusal to take a breath test. She was expected to be released on bail of $60,000 cash or bond, according to her lawyer Brian Griffin of Garden City.

"This is certainly a tragic accident," Griffin said. "Mrs. Frusci was operating her vehicle; she had the light. This gentleman unfortunately crossed against the light at night and was hit by multiple vehicles. She gave a blood test and we're awaiting those results."

In a news release, police did not say whether the victim was crossing against the light at the time of the accident.

Griffin said the Xanax was prescribed and inside her purse.

Frusci's next court date is Tuesday.