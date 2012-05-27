Driver charged under Leandra's Law

A Jaguar driver with two teenage passengers was arrested on an aggravated drunken driving charge early Sunday, Nassau County police said.

The arrest of Lance Bell, 38, was in North Valley Stream on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 14, Fletcher Avenue, in the 2001 Jaguar, shortly after midnight, police said.

Bell, of Notre Dame Court, Baldwin, is also accused of failing to stay in the lane and crossing over the solid white lane marker.

The passengers were his 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old friend. They weren't hurt and were released to a friend who came to the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Criminal charges against Bell include aggravated driving intoxicated under Leandra's Law, driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driving and failure to stay in single lane. He's to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Records do not list an attorney for Bell.

Leandra's Law is the state statute that makes it a felony to drive drunk, high or both with a passenger who's 15 or younger.