Bilal Hassan faces DWI, homicide charges in crash that killed his passenger on Meadowbrook

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man with a previous DWI conviction who was driving on a revoked license has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated after a crash early Thursday off the Meadowbrook State Parkway in which his passenger died, State Police said.

Driver Bilal Hassan, who suffered two broken legs and head trauma in the accident, also is accused of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. Court records show Hassan was driving with a revoked license: in October, he pleaded guilty to drunken driving and reckless driving in Nassau County after an arrest last November, and served a sentence of 5 days. He also was placed on 3 years probation.

Hassan's passenger, Malih Takkouche, also 23 and from Brooklyn, died in the crash.

Police said a black 2014 Infiniti driven by Hassan was southbound on the Meadowbrook when he tried to exit at the westbound Southern State Parkway in Uniondale.

Law enforcement officials say he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road and struck a tree. The car burst into flames and the fire was extinguished by two state troopers. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened about 2:30 a.m. Hassan, who had to be extricated, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

State Police said the cause is under investigation. Anyone with information can call 516-561-8492.

With Candice Ruud