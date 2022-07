A Hempstead man faces a drug possession charge after narcotics vice squad detectives found him with a bag of cocaine Wednesday in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

Luis Arcia, 22, of 35 Ann St., was arrested about 10:15 p.m. near Debevoise Avenue and Nassau Road, after police said in a report he had a small, zip-lock bag of the drug..

He will be arraigned Thursday on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance at First District Court in Hempstead.