Drug charges for driver in N. Wantagh parkway crash

A West Islip man who crashed into another driver Thursday on the Southern State Parkway in North Wantagh faces charges of impaired driving and possession of drugs for allegedly having heroin, cocaine and prescription pills in his vehicle, state police said.

Mark Pallateri, 34, of 857 Milligan Lane, unsafely changed lanes and crashed his tan Buick into another car at about 10 p.m. near Exit 29, Route 107, police said.

The trooper interviewing the drivers said Pallateri showed signs of being impaired. When Pallateri exited the car, the trooper said a hypodermic needle and plastic envelopes could be seen on the car floor.

A search of Pallateri produced nine decks - or bags - of heroin, one plastic bag with cocaine, hypodermic needles and numerous prescription pills not in their original containers, police said.

Pallateri was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of a controlled substance not in the original container, and several traffic violations.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.