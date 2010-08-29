Drug, resisting arrest charges in Oceanside

A 22-year-old Oceanside man was arrested Friday after he punched an officer in the head while attempting to swallow pills after narcotics officers found him selling drugs on the street, Nassau police said.

Narcotics officers said they saw Matthew Potts selling drugs on Ayers Place and Sunnybrook Drive at about 3:25 p.m. on Friday. After the officers approached him, Potts tossed an "unknown" number of pills into his mouth. Police said he punched one officer in the head after the officer told him to spit the pills out.

Potts fought with the officers and tried to bite them before he was subdued with the help of backup officers, police said. No officers were injured, and Potts was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police found what they think are oxycodone pills at the scene.

Potts was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.