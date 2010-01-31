DWI charged in fatal Lawrence crash

One Far Rockaway man is dead, another is charged with DWI and vehicular manslaughter and two others are recovering from injuries after a Saturday morning wreck in Lawrence, Nassau police said Sunday.

Gerhlert Barrios, 20, of Far Rockaway drove his 2004 Nissan into a 2009 Ford van at 4:30 a.m. Saturday as the vehicles were traveling south on the Rockaway Turnpike, police said.

The accident killed Anthony Morales, 30, of Far Rockaway, who was seated in the backseat of the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m. at Jamaica Hospital.

A 21-year-old in the front seat of the Nissan and the 50-year-old man driving the Ford suffered neck and back injuries. Both were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, South Shore, in Far Rockaway.

Barrios faces charges of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and DWI. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead's First District Court on Sunday.