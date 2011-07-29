DWI suspect gives officers the slip

A New Hyde Park woman arrested Friday on a DWI warrant escaped from the custody of probation officers, fled to a nearby lawyer's office in Mineola and slipped away again after the attorney called police, officials said.

Jurga Kulsyte, 38, was arrested again a couple of hours later by Nassau County police officers who saw her walking on Mineola Boulevard, not far from the lawyer's office, according to John Fowle, acting director of the Nassau County Probation Department.

Kulsyte was initially taken into custody on a warrant about 7:30 a.m. at a home in New Hyde Park and was taken to the Probation Department's Warrant Section at 400 County Seat Dr. in Mineola for processing, Fowle said. She complained of medical problems and was escorted to a bathroom, he said.

After returning from the bathroom she was handcuffed to a desk, as required by department policy, and officers prepared to escort her to Nassau University Medical Center, he said.

She slipped from her handcuffs and fled through a side or rear door, he said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About 11:45 a.m., an attorney called police to report she was in the attorney's office on Old Country Road, not far from the probation office, Fowle said. The attorney told police that he was representing Kulsyte.

She had left by the time officers arrived, but was arrested on the street a short time later by officers from the Third Precinct, he said.

"What really worked against us was that she reported health issues. In retrospect, we should have been more vigilant," Fowle said. "We're going to review our procedures. We're going to make whatever revisions are necessary to make sure this doesn't happen again."