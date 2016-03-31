East Hills, Kings Point top AreaVibes' most boring list

The hills are alive, but spend much time there and you might fall asleep, according to a new ranking that rates East Hills the fifth most boring small town in the country.

AreaVibes, a website that offers real estate and livability data, released its latest list on March 23, and while sleepy towns in California, Missouri and Colorado took the top spots, Nassau County’s North Shore made a strong — if unenthusiastic — showing.

East Hills is ranked fifth and Kings Point took 10th place, just behind Rolling Hills Estates, California.

The company said it used its own data on resident age, number of families, number of married households and population density to find out which small towns are the top “snooze fests” — “where seemingly everyone has an AARP card, and the most exciting thing they do all day is post a picture of their grandchild on Facebook.”

The analysis considered 4,000 towns and villages with 5,000 to 50,000 residents.

Michael Koblenz, mayor of East Hills, said he wouldn’t call the village boring, though perhaps the title could be a compliment.

“If boring means no crime and everyone is happy and wonderful parks, if that’s boring then all right,” he said. “Maybe boring is being quiet and not on the radar; I can live with that.”

According to AreaVibes, the median resident age of East Hills is 42 and 77 percent of households are married, with about half of all households including children.

About 56 percent of residents in Kings Point are older than 65, and the median age is 38. Of all households in Kings Point, 64 percent are married and 42 percent have kids.

Earlier this year, real estate agent Bonnie Doran called Kings Point, home to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, “the most desirable place to live on Long Island.”

AreaVibes isn’t the only list maker to call the communities dull — RoadSnacks.net also included East Hills and Kings Point in their January list of the most “boring” places in New York. East Hills took sixth place and Kings Point took ninth place on that list.

Check out the full AreaVibes list.