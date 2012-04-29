East Rockaway man arrested on drug charges

An East Rockaway man was arrested on Saturday for selling cocaine, Nassau police said.

Police said Thomas Guilz, 30, was seen selling cocaine at about 8:45 p.m. near Ocean Avenue in East Rockaway during an investigation of drug sales by the department's Narcotics Vice Bureau.

Guilz was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.