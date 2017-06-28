Elevator repair coming to Tully Park, North Hempstead Town Hall

Residents across North Hempstead have waited all year for town officials to fix the elevators at a town park — and now a completion date is within sight.

Town council members on Tuesday approved a $406,270 contract with An Excelsior Elevator Corp. of Westbury to rebuild the elevator cabs at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park. The company also will build a new operating system for the elevators as well as repair an elevator at Town Hall in Manhasset. Town officials expect the park repairs to be finished this fall.

The broken elevators are inside a three-story building that sits on the park property. While many people use the stairs to access the indoor pool on the lower level, those with mobility issues used the elevators.

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said the park elevators will be fixed first because the broken equipment has kept some residents from getting to the park’s pool.

“I know how this has been an inconvenience for so many of our residents,” she said Tuesday.

The park elevators broke in January, town Parks Commissioner Jill Weber said. Since then, the town has tried to fix the elevators about five times. With each fix, the elevator broke again and again, to the point where “it became clear that it could not be temporarily fixed anymore,” Bosworth said.

The constant breakdowns and repairs were very upsetting to town officials over the months, Bosworth said. Meanwhile, residents have come to town council meetings and complained about the elevators not working. Bosworth said she heard even more complaints while attending events in the community.

The town rented and installed stair lifts to help some residents get between the three floors of the building, but even that equipment had its limitations, Weber said. The staircase has a zigzag design, meaning residents had to get on and off multiple lifts to travel between different levels, she said.

Once the elevators are repaired, the stair lifts will be removed, Bosworth said.

With the approved contract, Excelsior will now begin making a custom elevator for Tully Park, Bosworth said.

The elevator at Town Hall is not broken, but it’s outdated and needs repairs as well, Bosworth said.