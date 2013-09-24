Elmont woman accused of cashing fake checks

An Elmont woman who police said deposited and cashed $12,500 worth of bogus money orders and a check was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand larceny.

Keneshia Flash, 32, of 1339 L St., allegedly put 10 fake money orders and a fake check into her bank account at various Chase locations throughout Nassau and Brooklyn from July 19 to July 25.

Flash is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on four counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree grand larceny.