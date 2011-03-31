Elmont woman charged in jail drugs case

An Elmont woman faces drug charges after allegedly trying to sneak marijuana and Ecstasy pills Wednesday to an inmate at the Nassau County Correctional Facility, Third Squad detectives said.

Nassau police said Brianna Valerio, 20, of Albany Street, visited an inmate at the East Meadow facility at about 2:05 p.m. After the visit, correction officials said they saw the inmate "concealing an object" in his hand.

Police said the inmate, Todd Moron, was found to have a ball of duct tape containing marijuana and Ecstasy pills, which came from Valerio.

She was arrested and is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and criminal sale of marijuana, police said.

Valerio was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Moron is charged with promoting prison contraband and drug possession. His arraignment information was not immediately available.