Eternal Con: Costumes, celebrities and more highlights at Long Island pop culture festival

Superheroes mingled with Storm Troopers as fans of science fiction, comics, anime and pop culture gathered together on Long Island this weekend for the 10th annual Eternal Con.

Thousands of people, young and old, turned out for the two-day convention held at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Saturday and Sunday. Many dressed as their favorite characters from TV shows and films.

More than 200 artists and illustrators were on hand, ranging from amateurs to professionals, said Frank Patz of Bay Shore, owner and promoter of Eternal Con. Vendors selling comic books, science fiction and anime toys and other collectibles filled the aisles.

Comic Cons in New York and San Diego have become increasingly popular over the last two decades as places where companies unveil plans for films, television, books and comics, while fans come to mingle with each other and meet their favorite stars.

Guests at this year’s Eternal Con included Australian actress Catherine Sutherland, who played the Pink Power Ranger in the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" television show and films and Brent Spiner, Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

They joined actors from several TV shows including “The Walking Dead” and “The Boys,” along with the Harry Potter origin film “Fantastic Beasts” and professional wrestler Paul Wight.

“There really is something for everyone,” Patz said.

Here's some of what Newsday saw at Eternal Con on Sunday: