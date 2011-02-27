Ex-Mangano aide Foye gets job with Cuomo

Patrick Foye, who resigned last month from a top economic post in Nassau County after a clash with County Executive Edward Mangano, will join the Cuomo administration in a similar position, according to a source close to the governor.

Foye will become senior economic adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sometime in March, the source said.

Foye likely will become involved with Cuomo's plan to institute regional economic councils. The councils are designed to work with local business organizations, such as the Long Island Association, to speed economic development.

Foye resigned his economic post with Nassau after Mangano decided to sue New York State to block a plan by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority to take over the county's finances. NIFA says the county's budget is not balanced, an assertion Mangano denies.

Foye, who held the post of deputy county executive, resigned in protest and said it was "irresponsible and wrong" to sue the state and "smear duly appointed members of a state board created to help elected county officials fix Nassau."

Foye served as downstate economic development czar under former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and left the position after Spitzer was forced to resign in March 2008. He joined the Mangano administration in February 2010.

Foye has also worked as a Wall Street lawyer.