Ex-Queens lawmaker may face new federal charges

Brooklyn federal court filings on Friday indicated that new federal charges may be coming against embattled former Queens state senator Shirley Huntley.

Huntley is already facing state fraud charges filed last year in Nassau Supreme Court by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman relating to an alleged scheme to funnel public money into a phony nonprofit she created called Parent Workshop.

The federal filings said Huntley is prepared to waive indictment on a new federal case and be charged in a felony information -- a procedure typically used to facilitate a plea by sidestepping a grand jury. Huntley has been in plea negotiations on a federal mail fraud charge relating to a nonprofit, a source familiar with the case said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn declined to comment on the filings. A spokesman for Schneiderman said the federal case involved a different matter from the state case. A lawyer for Huntley could not be reached for comment.

Huntley, 74, was defeated for re-election last year.