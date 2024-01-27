Report of bomb threat at West Hempstead synagogue appears to be unfounded, Nassau police say

Nassau County Police responded to a synagogue in West Hempstead and two nearby sites after a bomb threat that appeared to be unfounded was reported on Saturday morning, police and synagogue security officials said.

Officers responded to the Young Israel of West Hempstead at 8:10 a.m., blocking off a section of Hempstead Avenue near the location.

Police with dogs were seen canvassing the lot around a building on Hempstead Avenue, near the synagogue, where residents said services were disrupted as well as a private event that had to be rescheduled.

Many residents were left shaken to hear of the threat.

Jonathan Weitzman, a director of financing of Yeshiva Har Torah in Queens, was on his way to the synagogue with his wife and three children when he learned about the threat and was rerouted.

“This is where we pray every Saturday. It's part of our routine to come here,” he said.

“To tell them [his family] there are people who want to hurt us … How do you communicate that to three kids under six years old,” he said.

“Being Jewish is getting complicated in America.”