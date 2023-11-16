Two more families file lawsuits over Farmingdale High bus crash

Two more families of Farmingdale High School marching band members injured in September's upstate charter bus crash have sued the company that owned the bus and its driver.

The separate lawsuits were filed on behalf of parents Michael and Wendy Adamo and Christopher and Christine Lyons by Garden City lawyer Erica Alter. Each couple’s child is identified only by their initials. Alter also filed a similar lawsuit last week on behalf of the parents of another Farmingdale band member.

The filings in Nassau County Supreme Court bring the total number of lawsuits in connection with the crash to at least six.

Nearly identical in their wording, both suits filed Wednesday allege that Nesconset-based Regency Transportation and driver Lisa Schaffer’s negligence caused the Sept. 21 crash that killed Farmingdale High's band director as well as a popular longtime chaperone and injured dozens of student musicians, including “serious personal injuries, both physical and emotional,” to the plaintiffs’ children. The lawsuits do not specify damages.

Each alleges that Schaffer had a “history” of disobeying traffic laws and that her “reckless and careless” driving was a factor in the crash. Both lawsuits also allege that Regency failed to train Schaffer on how to operate the bus. Also listed as defendants, but not named, are the manufacturers of products like tires that were allegedly defective.

A man who answered a phone number listed on Regency’s voicemail Wednesday declined to identify himself or comment. Neither Schaffer nor the Adamos could immediately be reached for comment. Christopher Lyons referred all questions to Alter, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bus crash in Orange County occurred at the start of what was to have been a weekend-long band camp. The school’s director of bands Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired teacher serving as chaperone, were killed.

The last injured student left the hospital Oct. 6, recovering from a fractured neck that doctors said could have paralyzed her.

At least one Farmingdale family has filed a notice of claim against the school district, alleging, among other things, that it was irresponsible in its choice of bus company.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of the crash is ongoing.

District officials canceled or rescheduled some events this week and reopened a counseling center after a bus crash killed high school students in Ohio. Farmingdale school district Superintendent Paul Defendini warned in a letter to the school community that similarities between the two tragedies could upset some students.