Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Farmingdale crash

A bicyclist was struck by a sport utility vehicle and killed early Tuesday morning on Fulton Street in Farmingdale, Nassau County police said.

Police identified the cyclist only as a 41-year-old man — and said he died at the scene.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Staples Street and was reported at 5:05 a.m., police said. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital, police said.

He has not been charged.

Police said the driver was headed southeast on Fulton when his 2008 Honda CRV was "involved in a collision" with the bicyclist at Staples. The crash closed Fulton Street in both directions for much of the morning between Staples and South Linden for the investigation.

