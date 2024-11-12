Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Farmingdale crash
A bicyclist was struck by a sport utility vehicle and killed early Tuesday morning on Fulton Street in Farmingdale, Nassau County police said.
Police identified the cyclist only as a 41-year-old man — and said he died at the scene.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Staples Street and was reported at 5:05 a.m., police said. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene.
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital, police said.
He has not been charged.
Police said the driver was headed southeast on Fulton when his 2008 Honda CRV was "involved in a collision" with the bicyclist at Staples. The crash closed Fulton Street in both directions for much of the morning between Staples and South Linden for the investigation.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
