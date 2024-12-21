Man, 72, dies after rear-ending parked vehicle in Long Beach, police say

A 72-year-old man in Long Beach rear-ended a vehicle parked on the shoulder, and he later died, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man, whose name wasn’t disclosed, was driving a Dodge east on West Park Avenue on Friday just before 8:45 p.m. when he crashed into the other vehicle, a Nissan, which was in the right shoulder and occupied by a 45-year-old woman, the department wrote in a press release.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The man was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

No other details were disclosed.