Long IslandNassau

Man, 72, dies after rear-ending parked vehicle in Long Beach, police say

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

A 72-year-old man in Long Beach rear-ended a vehicle parked on the shoulder, and he later died, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man, whose name wasn’t disclosed, was driving a Dodge east on West Park Avenue on Friday just before 8:45 p.m. when he crashed into the other vehicle, a Nissan, which was in the right shoulder and occupied by a 45-year-old woman, the department wrote in a press release.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The man was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

No other details were disclosed.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.

Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.

Newsday Live Music Series: Long Island Idols Newsday Live presents a special evening of music and conversation with local singers who grabbed the national spotlight on shows like "The Voice," "America's Got Talent,""The X-Factor" and "American Idol." Newsday Senior Lifestyle Host Elisa DiStefano leads a discussion and audience Q&A as the singers discuss their TV experiences, careers and perform original songs.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME