1 man dead, 2nd seriously injured after SUVs collide in Plainview, police say

Nassau County police were investigating a car crash in Plainview that left a 44-year-old driver dead and another in serious condition, authorities said Sunday.

The crash happened at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The 44-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was making a left turn out of the parking lot of 144 Manetto Hill Rd., when his 2022 GMC was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 24-year-old man, who also was not identified, police said.

The 24-year-old was traveling south on Manetto Hill Road.

The drivers were taken to hospitals, where the 44-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 24-year-old driver was listed in serious condition.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Manetto Hill Road was temporarily closed in both directions at the intersection with Edgewood Gate for the investigation of the collision.