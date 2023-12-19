Man, 35, killed after car hits another vehicle, tree in Uniondale, police say

A man was killed in Uniondale on Monday afternoon when his car collided with another vehicle and then into a tree.

The 35-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving a 2012 Hyundai at about 2 p.m. on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard when he crashed into a 2009 Honda Accord, Nassau County police said.

The Hyundai then crashed into a tree, killing the driver at the scene. A man and a woman who were passengers in the Hyundai were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police said a 31-year-old man driving the Honda and a woman who was a passenger remained at the scene and declined medical attention.