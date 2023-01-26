James Haynesworth arrested in fatal overdose in Massapequa, Nassau police say

Detectives investigating a fatal overdose arrested a Massapequa resident Wednesday night on charges of selling and possessing drugs, Nassau police said.

No details about the individual who died were released by police.

James Haynesworth, 46, will be arraigned on Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead, police said in a statement. He is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The name of a defense attorney may be released at that time.