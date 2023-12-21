Fire in Hicksville home leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed in a dawn fire that swept through a home in Hicksville on Thursday, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said. The fire at the home on Ninth Street was reported in a 911 call at 6:07 a.m. Uttaro said first responders from the Hicksville Fire Department arrived to find the home “fully involved” with “fire on all floors” — and flames leaping from the windows. Uttaro said it took about an hour for 75 firefighters from Hicksville and eight other departments to bring the blaze under control and said a post-fire sweep through the home found a lone occupant of the home deceased. The identity of the victim has not been released. Uttaro said there were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office and investigators from the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad.

