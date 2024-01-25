Driver dies after his vehicle hits pillar in parking lot at Wantagh train station

A 23-year-old driver died after his vehicle struck a pillar in the parking lot of the LIRR Wantagh train station on Thursday morning, Nassau County police said. At 4:07 a.m., the man was driving a Hyundai in the parking lot near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Beech Street when he hit the pillar. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name is being withheld until police notify his family. The investigation is ongoing.

