Driver dies after his vehicle hits pillar in parking lot at Wantagh train station

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A 23-year-old driver died after his vehicle struck a pillar in the parking lot of the LIRR Wantagh train station on Thursday morning, Nassau County police said.

At 4:07 a.m., the man was driving a Hyundai in the parking lot near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Beech Street when he hit the pillar.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name is being withheld until police notify his family.

The investigation is ongoing.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

