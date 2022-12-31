LIE crash in Syosset: Woman, 53, killed

A Jeep driver was killed early Saturday morning on the Long Island Expressway in a crash with the driver of a commercial truck, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash happened at about 2:31 a.m. in Syosset when the 53-year-old woman, driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade, “was involved in a collision” with a 2018 Hino commercial truck being driven by a 28-year-old man, according to a police news release.

Both drivers were heading eastbound, west of Exit 43, the release said.

A passenger in the Jeep and the truck driver were brought to the hospital for “minor injuries,” the release said.

The release did not provide a suspected cause of the crash or name anyone involved.

As of last month, there have been 43 fatal crashes this year in Nassau and 60 fatal crashes in Suffolk, according to preliminary tallies from the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. The statistics are several weeks old.