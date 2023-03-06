Long IslandNassau

Motorcyclist killed in Peninsula Boulevard crash in Hempstead, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Hempstead in a collision with a car making a left turn from Peninsula Boulevard onto Grove Street, police said.

Nassau County police said the fatal crash occurred at 7:38 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was operating a 2013 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Peninsula when police said he was struck by a 2014 Honda Accord driven by a 72-year-old woman. Police have not released the identity of the driver. She has not been charged.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where police said he was pronounced.

A safety check of the Honda was performed at the scene. Police said the investigation is continuing.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

