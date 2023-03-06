Motorcyclist killed in Peninsula Boulevard crash in Hempstead, police say

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Hempstead in a collision with a car making a left turn from Peninsula Boulevard onto Grove Street, police said.

Nassau County police said the fatal crash occurred at 7:38 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was operating a 2013 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Peninsula when police said he was struck by a 2014 Honda Accord driven by a 72-year-old woman. Police have not released the identity of the driver. She has not been charged.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where police said he was pronounced.

A safety check of the Honda was performed at the scene. Police said the investigation is continuing.