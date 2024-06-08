Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Old Brookville

Long IslandNassau

By Lorena Mongelli

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Old Brookville on Friday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The deadly crash took place on Northern Boulevard despite both vehicles heading in opposite lanes of traffic.

The man killed was driving a Suzuki motorcycle west on Northern Boulevard and the 65-year-old man driving the GMC pickup truck was heading east, police said in a statement.

The two collided at 3 p.m. near Hickory Road, police said.

Citing an active investigation, police declined to immediately say whether the vehicles crossed into the wrong lane.

The motorcyclist, who police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene and the pickup driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

