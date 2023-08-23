Woman, 55, is struck and killed at Hempstead intersection, police say

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in Hempstead, the Nassau police said — at least the 22nd person to die this month in traffic crashes on Long Island.

The woman, age 55, was pronounced dead later at a hospital, the police said in a news release. Her name wasn't disclosed.

The crash happened at Greenwich and Grove streets at about 10:31 p.m. when a 76-year-old driver struck her, the release said. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

No further details of the crash were immediately provided.

Since Aug. 1, the 22 people to die in crashes on Long Island have included drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, including children and the elderly.

There were 74,683 crashes on Long Island in 2022 — 38,935 in Nassau County and 35,748 in Suffolk, according to preliminary statistics maintained by the Institute for the University at Albany-based Traffic Safety Management & Research. In those crashes, 80 were killed and 14,514 injured in Nassau and 154 were killed and 13,533 injured in Suffolk. There were at least 70 pedestrians who were killed on the Island last year — 50 in Suffolk and 20 in Nassau.

