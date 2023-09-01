Syosset crash kills 88-year-old female driver, police say

An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Syosset Thursday night at the intersection of Split Rock Road and Monfort Place, Nassau police say.

According to detectives, she was driving a 2008 Mercury Milan when she collided with a 2020 Jaguar SUV around 5:23 p.m. Police say she suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old female driver of the Jaguar and her 21-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. A 78-year-old female passenger in the Mercury was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No further details, including the identity of the deceased driver were released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

