Father, son hurt in water scooter crash in Wantagh

A father and son on a personal watercraft were airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center Sunday following a collision with a 35-foot high-performance powerboat near the Sloop Channel bridge in Wantagh, police said.

Nassau County police said the 19-year-old operator of the Yamaha water scooter and his 58-year-old father suffered "non-life-threatening injuries."

The U.S. Coast Guard said one of the men sustained an injured pelvis, while the other sustained a cut above his eye.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday each was admitted in stable condition.

There were seven people aboard the boat, including the 36-year-old operator, police said. None were injured.

The crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. near the bridge, which is on the Wantagh Parkway and spans the state boat channel. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Coast Guard said the powerboat was powered by two 550-horsepower engines.