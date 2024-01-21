Fire in concession stand fryer forces evacuation of AMC Roosevelt Field 8 theaters

Moviegoers hoping to catch the reboot of "Mean Girls" at the AMC Roosevelt Field 8 theaters in Uniondale on Saturday night were sent to the exits after a fire broke out in a concession fryer about 7 p.m., according to the Westbury Fire Department.

The hot oil in one of the deep-well fryers, used for cooking French fries and onion rings, ignited in the front part of the theater complex, Westbury Fire Lt. Bryan Natoli said.

AMC employees were able to keep the flames under control with fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived to put the blaze out.

"I'd say it was a heavy smoke condition," Natoli said.

All the moviegoers were cleared from the building and the theaters were closed until further notice, the lieutenant said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was evacuated for safety reasons," he said.

Theater management could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday night.

The fire was extinguished within a couple of minutes of the fire company's arrival.