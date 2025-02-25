3 Long Island fires cause heavy damage to homes; no injuries reported

Three house fires broke out across Nassau County on Monday night, putting about 300 firefighters to work and causing significant damage to each home, Nassau County Fire Coordinator Michael F. Uttaro said.

Around 8:36 p.m., the Lawrence Cedarhurst Fire Department was alerted to a fire at a two-story West Broadway residence in Cedarhurst.

About 100 firefighters from the Inwood, Woodmere, Hewlett, and Valley Stream fire departments provided mutual aid and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, Uttaro said.

Then, around 8:41 p.m., the Long Beach Fire Department was called to a fire at a house on East Walnut Street.

About 100 firefighters from the Oceanside, Island Park, Point Lookout-Lido, Rockville Centre, Baldwin and Lynbrook fire departments put out the fire in about 90 minutes.

The single occupant of the home was able to evacuate, Uttaro said.

Then, around 10:47 p.m., the Westbury Fire Department was alerted to a fire at a house on Pepperidge Road in Westbury.

About 75 firefighters from the Hicksville, Carle Place, Mineola, and Garden City fire departments assisted at the scene.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, Uttaro said.

The two occupants of the house were evacuated.

No injuries were reported at the three fires, but each home suffered significant damage, Uttaro said.

The cause of all three fires was determined to be accidental, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Nassau County Police Department.