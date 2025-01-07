Long IslandNassau

Valley Stream house fire leaves resident with burns, firefighter with head injury

A house fire in Valley Stream on Tuesday left two...

A house fire in Valley Stream on Tuesday left two people injured, according to the Nassau fire marshal.  Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

One resident and a firefighter were injured on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a Valley Stream home, Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said.

Around 11:24 a.m., the Valley Stream Fire Department responded to a Keller Street residence after receiving a 911 call.

Uttaro said firefighters encountered a heavy fire in the basement and requested mutual aid.

One occupant of the home was rescued by firefighters and taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of critical burns, Uttaro said.

The firefighter was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

At least five other departments, or about 60 firefighters, helped get the fire under control within an hour, he said.

Uttaro said the house suffered heavy structural damage, and detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME