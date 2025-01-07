Valley Stream house fire leaves resident with burns, firefighter with head injury
One resident and a firefighter were injured on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a Valley Stream home, Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said.
Around 11:24 a.m., the Valley Stream Fire Department responded to a Keller Street residence after receiving a 911 call.
Uttaro said firefighters encountered a heavy fire in the basement and requested mutual aid.
One occupant of the home was rescued by firefighters and taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of critical burns, Uttaro said.
The firefighter was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital for treatment of a head injury.
At least five other departments, or about 60 firefighters, helped get the fire under control within an hour, he said.
Uttaro said the house suffered heavy structural damage, and detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.
New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV
New filing in Gilgo case ... 20 new license plate readers ... Blacksmithing on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV