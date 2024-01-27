Fire at deli strikes other businesses on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream; firefighter injured

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and five businesses were burned in a Valley Stream blaze on Saturday morning, officials said.

Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the firefighter was transported to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where he is being evaluated for exhaustion.

The Valley Stream Fire Department, which is about two blocks from the scene, responded quickly to the fire that was first reported at a deli at 5:30 a.m.

Patrick Scanlon, chief of the Valley Stream department, said, “We were met with heavy fire and smoke from the deli at the corner” of Rockaway Avenue and West Lincoln Boulevard.

He said six-foot flames were shooting from the roof and the fire also was dropping from the ceiling as firefighters entered the building to knock it down.

They entered and found the fire had extended into the cockloft, a common area between the top floor ceiling and roof.

“Once the fire gets in there it is tough to extinguish it. It winds up spreading very quickly through the entire building,” he said.

About 21 fire departments and between 150-200 firefighters assisted with five hand lines, master streams, tower ladders and ladders, to pour water into cockloft.

But tin ceilings made it challenging to access the cockloft, Scanlon said

“There was extensive tin ceiling and extensive overhaul that had to be conducted,” he said.

“Tin ceilings are very labor intensive. They're very hard to pull down so we needed long hooks and a lot of firefighters to come here to help put it out,” Scanlon said.

Firefighters were still working on the fire at the Polish American Deli, Uttaro said.

The cause and where it started is under investigation, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.