Emergency Ambulance Service building on fire, 125 firefighters battling five-alarm blaze
Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at an ambulance vehicle service building in Freeport on Saturday, officials said.
There are 20 fire departments and 125 firefighters on scene at 30 Commercial St., which houses the Emergency Ambulance Service, and the property is still burning, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. The Freeport Fire Department was notified of the incident at 11:07 a.m., Uttaro said.
Two firefighters were taken to Nassau University Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said.
The Emergency Ambulance Service provides medical transportation to Long Island and Queens. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.