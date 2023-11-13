Long IslandNassau

Morning fire on Devon Road in Hempstead leaves 1 dead, 16 people displaced

Firefighters and investigators at the scene of a house fire...

Firefighters and investigators at the scene of a house fire on Devon Road in Hempstead Monday that left one person dead. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

One person was confirmed dead after a fire swept through a home in Hempstead early Monday morning, Nassau County fire officials said.

The fire at the home on Devon Road, just south of Hempstead Turnpike, was reported in a 911 call at 5:43 a.m. The Nassau County Fire Marshal's office said firefighters from the Hempstead Fire Department arrived just four minutes later to find the home in flames.

Officials said 16 residents were able to safely self-evacuate without injuries from the home that did not appear to have working smoke detectors. Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Nassau County Police Arson / Bomb Squad investigators, Village of Hempstead investigators and the Fire Marshal's office. He said the fire appears to have begun in the basement.

Officials said the victim is male, but that his identity was unknown.

Officials said village investigators will determine whether or not the home was in compliance with occupancy code requirements.

About 40 firefighters from Hempstead, West Hempstead, Uniondale and Rockville Centre battled the blaze under the command of Hempstead Chief James Joyce and said the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

"They were there quick," Uttaro said of the response. "But it appears there weren't working smoke detectors at the site — and that never helps the situation."

Uttaro said the Red Cross is helping assist those displaced by the fire.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

