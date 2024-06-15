Hempstead fire in illegally subdivided house displaces over a dozen residents, officials say

A fire broke out on Saturday morning in an illegally subdivided house in Hempstead village, leaving more than a dozen residents displaced, officials said.

The blaze at the Front Street house caused no injuries but about 17 displaced residents were receiving help from Red Cross volunteers, according to fire officials and Frederic Klein, a spokesperson for the organization's Greater New York Region.

The organization's Long Island Disaster Action Team was still on the scene as of Saturday afternoon.

The Hempstead Fire Department responded to the fire at the two-story attached house on Front Street, shortly after a 911 call at 9:47 a.m., according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Hempstead firefighters placed it under control in 30 minutes, with help from three mutual aid fire departments.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The fire damaged the house, as well at the one attached to it. Both were found to have multiple illegal apartments and rental rooms, according to Uttaro. The village Building Department was on scene.

Any residents who need help but are not able to connect with the Red Cross on scene should call 877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767).

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.