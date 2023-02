A fire in a three-story commercial building shut down Northern Boulevard in Roslyn in both directions Saturday evening.

The road was closed from Port Washington Boulevard to Middle Neck Road, according to a news release issued by Nassau County police just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The building is listed online as the address of various medical and dental practices.

Firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building at 1025 Northern Blvd. in Roslyn on Saturday evening. Credit: Howard Simmons

