Fire sparks Roosevelt Field evacuation, closure

Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City was closed for the night due to smoke conditions caused when a small fire broke out Wednesday night, a Nassau County Police spokesman said.

The mall's first floor was evacuated shortly after the fire broke out at 6:45 p.m. in the west side of the mall's basement, Patrick Cody, chief of Westbury Fire Department, said.

The flames were confined to the elevator room in the mall's truck tunnel where supplies for all the stores are received. Elevator hydraulic fluid, which lubricates the elevator, became heated and caught on fire, Cody said.

"The fire was under control within ten minutes," Cody said. The mall's first floor was evacuated due to heavy smoke conditions.

No one was injured, Cody said.

Fire marshals were on scene as of 8:30 p.m. to determine the nature and cause of the fire, Cody said.

The Westbury Fire Department also remained at the mall.