Firefighters find unconscious woman in home

An unidentified woman was found unconscious in her living room in Massapequa Thursday evening by firefighters who responded to an automatic alarm.

Chief Peter Anglim of the Massapequa Fire Department said he arrived at 90 Clocks Blvd. shortly after receiving the 7:12 p.m. call. He smelled smoke.

"I broke a window and then smoke started pouring the front door and vent on the side of house," Anglim said.

The fire, confined to the kitchen, was put out in 15 minutes, Anglim said. Firefighters found the house's only occupant, a woman Anglim said was in her 50s, stretched out on the couch surrounded by six to seven dogs.

"All the dogs were on the couch, on top of her, protecting her," Anglim said. "She is very lucky she had an automatic alarm, otherwise nobody would ever know."

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The Nassau County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.