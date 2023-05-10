First Muslim chaplain appointed in Nassau police department provides bridge to community

Rashid Khan, a well-known presence in Valley Stream for decades, is making history in becoming the Nassau County Police Department's first Muslim chaplain.

But the appointment also means more. In joining six other clergy members on the force, the former vice-president of a local mosque becomes a symbol of belonging for his faith and shows how law enforcement has recognized and adopted a Muslim representative who can provide a bridge to his religion, community members said.

Kasra Fathi, a county police officer for nearly three years who was among several Muslim officers who attended the Thursday swearing-in ceremony, said in an interview that to be able to turn to a Muslim chaplain "is a great thing to have, if needed," and demonstrated the department's commitment to diversity.

"To me it's another step in our principle of policing and working with the community with fairness and equality to people of all origins, all faiths," Fathi added.

Khan, a 61-year-old retired wholesale meat distributor from Valley Stream and a member of the auxiliary police unit, joins the department's six other chaplains in a push by the department to expand their outreach to other faiths. Chaplains provide spiritual guidance to members of the force, preside over events, and provide blessings, among other things.

In an interview after being sworn-in last Thursday in Garden City, Khan said having a Muslim chaplain "was important for my community," because Muslims are now represented alongside spiritual leaders from other faiths.

Khan said his interest in working with the police department started about 25 years ago, when he began volunteering for the department's auxiliary unit.

"I'm happy to work with the Nassau County Police Department," he said. "I love it. I'm living almost 40 years in Valley Stream and I see auxiliary....helping my mosque and I say, 'Why I don't step in? And then I step in. I was sergeant [in the police auxiliary] and now I'm chaplain."

And as a former vice president of his mosque, the Hamza Masjid Islamic Center in Valley Stream, Khan said "I have experience" providing spiritual guidance. His mosque president, Sarfraz Ahmed, said of Khan, "He knows the Muslim's needs."

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a police department spokesman, said Khan's selection gives the department seven chaplains: two Catholics and two Jewish, one Protestant and one non-denominational. As chaplain, Khan's salary will be $28,362, a county spokesman said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, during Thursday's ceremony at the David S. Mack Training & Intelligence Center, highlighted Khan's long service as a member of the police department's auxiliary unit and his many contributions to the community through other civic duties.

"For 25 years, he has volunteered as a Nassau County Police Department auxiliary officer. He's run a small business in Elmont and he has served as a [part-time code enforcement] officer for the Village of Valley Stream court. This is somebody who gives back to the community," Blakeman said.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in an interview that while the chaplains' primary purpose was to serve "our members," they can also serve as a "liaison with the community."

"When I, as a commissioner, have a challenge or something comes up with the community, or something we need to understand and interpret, we'll go to them for that to give me the knowledge," he said.

Ryder said in his speech at the swearing-in that there were eight Muslim officers on the force who now have "somebody they can identify" with, and the chaplain can also "instruct our recruits about the faith...If you understand the community you police, you police that community better."

Other Muslim officials contacted by Newsday also viewed the appointment as a positive development, especially for a community often subjected to surveillance by law enforcement investigating terror attacks in the metro New York region, and with anti-Muslim hate incidents a persistent scourge.

"It is a good thing for the Muslim community, and the community should also have their representation" in diversifying Long Island, said Habeeb Ahmed, co-chair of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury.

Sarfraz Ahmed, president of Hamza Masjid, who wrote a letter of recommendation to Blakeman supporting Khan and attended the ceremony, said, the department's selection of a Muslim chaplain gives those of his faith "representation" showing that "We are all equal..."It's a big honor for us."

The appointment "further empowers the Muslim community," said Dr. Hala Ubaid, an obstetrician/gynecologist in Westbury, who is a board member of Muslims for Progress. "Hopefully, we can build strong relationships with our representatives, no matter which political party they come from to effect positive change."