Cops: Five sought in burglary of Merrick cellphone store

Five men burglarized a store early Wednesday on Merrick Road in Merrick and stole 10 to 15 cellphones, Nassau County police said.

Seventh Precinct officers responding to a burglar alarm at the AT&T store at 186 Merrick Rd. at 1:21 a.m. found a broken front-door window and discovered the cell phones were missing, police said.

Police said the men were wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark colored pants and gloves. Anyone with information on the burglary was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477.)