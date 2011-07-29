Fleeing thieves' car hits robbery victim

Fleeing robbers hit their victim with a car as the man tried to stop them from driving off with his money late Thursday, Nassau County police said.

The victim, 21, and a woman, 19, were walking along Sunrise Highway near Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park at about 11 p.m. when three men approached them and demanded money.

The woman ran. When the man refused to turn over his money and property, he was thrown to the ground, police said. One of the men allegedly pulled a knife and held it to his neck, and another rifled his pockets.

The trio stole cash, then jumped into a black four-door sedan. The victim tried to stop them from fleeing, but the car struck him, breaking his collarbone, police said.

He also suffered a collapsed lung and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition Friday. The woman was not injured.

Police are searching for the trio of robbers and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.