Long IslandNassau

Flooding closes section of Northern State Parkway in Oyster Bay, police say

By NICOLE FULLERnicole.fuller@newsday.com@NicoleFuller

Severe flooding closed part of the Northern State Parkway in both directions in the Town of Oyster Bay Sunday night, police said.

Water 3 to 4 feet deep caused both the eastbound and westbound lanes near Routes 106 and 107 at exit 35 to be closed just before 6 p.m., according to the state police Farmingdale barracks.

Police are awaiting state Department of Transportation trucks to pump the water out, police said. Motorists should avoid the area, police said.

Nicole Fuller

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?